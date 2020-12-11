mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Ari Lennox Releases "Grounded" An R&B Jingle For Black-Owned Businesses

Ellie Spina
December 11, 2020 09:51
108 Views
00
0
Dreamville/Interscope RecordsDreamville/Interscope Records
Dreamville/Interscope Records

Grounded
Ari Lennox

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Ari Lennox just released an energetic new single, "Grounded," an excellent addition to anyone's R&B playlist.


Ari Lennox has been working to spotlight and support Black businesses via her YouTube channel, featuring Shaughn Cooper, for quite some time now. But in effort to branch out and take things up a notch, she decided to team up with Google and release "Grounded," an energetic, soulful, R&B bop, last Friday.

The track's purpose is to act as a jingle for a Black and woman-owned plant shop in Lennox's hometown, Washington DC, and so far it has done so very successfully. It was subsequently featured on several Black-owned business playlists, and was also given an honorable mention in a number of publications, including The Root to Washington Post.

Hats off to the "BUSSIT" singer for not only releasing a great tune, but making sure that it served a higher purpose.

Quotable Lyrics:
You will grow
Once you are grounded 
You will grow 
Once you are grounded
When your living room is ugly
Come and get a tree 
You can't grow unless you're groundÐµd

Ari Lennox
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  108
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Ari Lennox Grounded new single
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Ari Lennox Releases "Grounded" An R&B Jingle For Black-Owned Businesses
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject