Ari Lennox Releases "Grounded" An R&B Jingle For Black-Owned Businesses

Ari Lennox has been working to spotlight and support Black businesses via her YouTube channel, featuring Shaughn Cooper, for quite some time now. But in effort to branch out and take things up a notch, she decided to team up with Google and release "Grounded," an energetic, soulful, R&B bop, last Friday.

The track's purpose is to act as a jingle for a Black and woman-owned plant shop in Lennox's hometown, Washington DC, and so far it has done so very successfully. It was subsequently featured on several Black-owned business playlists, and was also given an honorable mention in a number of publications, including The Root to Washington Post.

Hats off to the "BUSSIT" singer for not only releasing a great tune, but making sure that it served a higher purpose.

Quotable Lyrics:

You will grow

Once you are grounded

You will grow

Once you are grounded

When your living room is ugly

Come and get a tree

You can't grow unless you're groundÐµd

