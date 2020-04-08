Ari Lennox "BUSSIT" Visuals Are Here

Ari Lennox returns today with the official music video for "BUSSIT."

Ari Lennox has been teasing the visuals for her Shea Butter Baby cut, "BUSSIT" for the past couple of days now, and it finally premiered this afternoon.

The music video features a pastel colour palette, which may not be intentional but it definitely has that Easter colour vibe going on. The Dreamville singer follows suit of her song and proceeds to "bussit" with her fellow video girls, as they await pedicures.

Ari Lennox has become a must-follow Instagram account during the pandemic, as her antics on IG Live have been keeping us all entertained, from wig struggles to shooting her shot with 21 Savage. She also recently debuted a trio of remixes in her Shea Butter Baby Remixes EP, and they're each more fire than the next, with appearances from Doja Cat, Smino and Durand Bernarr. Check that out here.

If you want more r'n'b in your life, follow our R&B SEASON playlist on Spotify here.