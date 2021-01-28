If you've been keeping up with Dreamville's First Lady, then you already know that Ari Lennox has been putting in work at the gym. The singer has often shared videos and photos of herself working on her fitness, and on Wednesday (January 27), she flexed her figure for her Instagram followers. Lennox posed in a bodysuit where she showed of her figure and was immediately flooded with compliments by the thousands.



Ethan Miller / Staff / Getty Images

"You look amazing!! Ora glowing," wrote Victoria Monet. She wasn't the only artist taking notice of Ari's look because Azealia Banks reposted one of Ari's Instagram Story videos where the singer modeled a dress for the camera. Banks took note of Ari's cheekbones and the singer replied, "Thank you sexy goddess."

Also in her Story, Ari asked her followers to hit her up with recommendations for Black-owned businesses that sell dresses because everywhere she's checked online has been sold out. Judging by her uploads, Lennox's dress collection is stunning. Take a look at Ari's thirst traps below and read through a few of her fans' reactions to her look.



Instagram



Instagram