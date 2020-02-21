Although she found herself receiving tons of negative flack for her role in a Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood love triangle that may have split up B2K band members Omarion and Lil Fizz, Apryl Jones recently took to IG to give the world a look at what all the hype was about in the first place. Let's just say we can see two big reasons why Fizz made a move on the baby mama of his former friend — oops, we mean "coworker."



Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty

While the photo seen above of Apryl attending the Los Angeles Builders Ball back in 2017 is quite tame, the one she posted last week on the 'Gram to promote a butt-plumping cream is far from it. In short, her ass is literally swallowing the one-piece lingerie thong she's rocking in a way that almost makes you want to look a little bit closer into whatever it is that she's selling. Since it was posted the day before Valentine's Day last week, the pic has garnered close to 100,000 likes with people still sending comments of approval just hours ago today. From heart eye emojis to the always-popular fire flames, it's safe to say Ms. Jones has many people out there wishing they had a thing going on with her.

Peep the very cheeky photo that Apryl Jones posted last week below, and try not to get mesmerized: