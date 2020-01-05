Despite Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz's relationship being extensively documented on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, we are still left wondering at times about what's going on between the two of them. I suppose the show thrives by keeping viewers curious. People were first left wondering whether Jones had cheated on Fizz after a photo of her kissing rapper FBG BabyGoat surfaced. This quickly got brushed under the rug when Fizz threw a surprise birthday party for Jones just a week after the rumour started circulating. Things between them seemed to be especially good because Jones started discussing potential wedding and baby plans.

Well, it's a new year and now we have new unanswered questions, like: Did Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz break up? The reason for this speculation is that TheShadeRoom detected that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Unfollowing your ex is a reliable way of ridding your feed of their face and also a conspicuous method of communicating to others that you are now single (for those who care to investigate who you follow). Only time will tell the relationship status of Jones and Fizz. Their whole relationship is often accused of being a ruse to irritate Omarion, who is Fizz's former B2K groupmate and Jones' ex. If they break up, Twitter may continue fuelling the narrative that it was never true love.