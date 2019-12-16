Despite the recent allegations of infidelity, Lil Fizz looks to be standing by his girlfriend, Apryl Jones. On Sunday, the former B2K singer decided to show his love for Apryl and throw her a surprise dinner for her 33rd birthday.

Held at a Japanese restaurant in Los Angeles, both of Apryl’s kids, Megaa and A’mei, were in attendance along with Fizz’s son, Kameron. Fizz also invited a ton of Apryl’s closest friends and family members as well. Upon her arrival, Apryl was taken back by the surprise as attendees screamed “Happy Birthday” the moment they saw her in the door. “You did this?” Apryl asked Fizz, which you can see below.

The surprise party comes just about a week after rumors started to circulate suggesting that Apryl may have cheated on Fizz with FBGBabyGoat. If you missed it, check out the evidence and photo right here.

Check out some more pics of the surprise party (below). Do Fizz and Apryl make for a cute couple? Or do you like her and Omarion instead?