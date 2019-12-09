Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz's relationship has been the butt end of a lot of jokes lately ever since they made their love public on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood. The commentary on their relationship has been endless and even some well-known acts have shared their opinion on the coupling, calling it hilarious and corny. Despite it all, the duo have prevailed with loved-up selfies and comments clapping back at the haters. “And to all the haters, just know that Apryl and I are the ones actually unbothered, happy as can be and laughing at y’all motherfuckers,” Lil Fizz said in a recent episode.



In an interesting turn of events, the supposed happy relationship between the two has now been hit with reports of infidelity since a video has surfaced that sees Apryl getting quite close with rapper FBG BabyGoat. A clip has been making its rounds online that sees the duo posted up in what looks to be a club. Of course, we can't confirm when the photo was taken and some suggest it's from a music video shoot.

Apryl hasn't responded but FBG captioned an image on Instagram writing: "Mane keep my name out y’all blogs .. n keep y’all bitchs on a leash 🐐🔒 “Orange 🦅🍊Mound shit” FBG."

