At the start of the year, we reported that there had been a leak that suggested the new model for Apple's upcoming iPhone 11. The proposed iPhone XI design highlighted what are expected to be new features, most notably, a triple rear camera set up that would potentially use Time of Flight tech to allow the device to render 3D maps of anything within a few meters. And now, a report from 9to5Mac has confirmed all three versions of the iPhone 11 and their flagship features are soon arriving.

"People have seen the devices" which are meant to replace the current line of iPhone X products, according to insider Guilherme Rambo. Every one of the three new models will allegedly have the same screen resolutions as the ones before them, except for one model, which will include a a limited LCD. As well as this, each of the models will also sport brand new A13 processors which are code-named “Cebu.” The chipset will power A new “Smart Frame” camera tech will be powered by the chipset, and will be able to record outside standard framing to allow proper alignment during re-cropping when editing photos. As for the highly hyped triple-lens design, it has indeed been confirmed to appear on the iPhone XS and XS Max equivalents from the new iPhone 11 line. Additionally, one of the three lenses will be a wide-angle camera, which is a first for a handheld Apple device.