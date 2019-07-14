Hail doesn't happen too frequently but when it does -- and especially when it happens like this -- it's worth taking note. Climate change has affected the world in so many different ways. It's a serious issue that should be taken seriously. Unfortunately, our leaders tend to think that climate change isn't the most pressing concern at the moment but if we do nothing to save the country, future generations may not even get a chance to experience life as we know it. One of the most concerning videos to have hit the internet in a long time shows a hailstorm in Italy with orange-sized drops coming down.

Mother Nature is extremely cold-hearted and she doesn't know when to hold off. The most recent instance of that came when Pescara, Italy citizens took videos of a scary hailstorm in their area. Italy has been struck with severe thunderstorms this summer and flooding in parts of the country. As for the hail downpour, at least eighteen people have reported injuries according to the Washington Post.

The hail reportedly shattered windows and with the high wind speeds, a beach fire ended up being spread around, causing even more destruction.

Can we all agree that climate change is a real thing now? Please.

