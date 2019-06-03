Apple TV Plus is currently working on launching the company's highly anticipated streaming service. Despite it being still in the works, the digital company is already teasing what the platform will contain with the trailer to one of its original series. For All Mankind is an Apple TV original which centers on the galactic race between the United States and Russia. Though instead of basing the entire show on the actual events, the historical drama will explore an alternative wherein the galactic race never ended. The official description defines the show as "an aspirational world where NASA astronauts, engineers, and their families find themselves in the center of extraordinary events seen through the prism of an alternate history timeline — a world in which the USSR beats the U.S. to the moon."

The original is one of many which Apple TV plans on releasing. Of the latter, we also include The Morning Show which will star Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston. Next up, there will also be an Amazing Stories reboot starring Steve Carrell, along with Little Voice created by J.J. Abrams and Sara Bareilles. Lastly, Dickinson starring Hailee Steinfeld will also launch and is meant to explore the life and career of the legendary poet.

