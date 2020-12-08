With the holidays fast-approaching, it's no surprise that Apple just launched a brand new, rather pricey new product for customers to add to their wish lists. On December 8, they unveiled the newest addition to the AirPods family, AirPods Max — $549 headphones.

The new over-the-ear, memory foam, noise-canceling design with high definition sound capabilities will be available in five colors, including sky blue, space gray, silver, green, and pink — all of which come with a matching carrying case that looks like a small purse.



Image via Apple

"The custom acoustic design, combined with powerful H1 chips, and advanced software enable AirPods Max to use computational audio to wirelessly deliver the ultimate personal listening experience," Apple's senior VP of worldwide marketing, Greg Joswiak said. AirPods Max are now available for purchase, and will be available for shipping starting on December 15.

As beautiful as the headphones look and presumably make music sound, consumers are having a difficult time coming to grips with the steep price. To put it in perspective, AirPods Max cost about the same as a new PS5. That being said, the Twitter reactions to Apple's latest product have been priceless. Pun intended.

Watch Apple's full introduction to AirPods Max below.

[via]