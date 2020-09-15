The annual Apple Event took place today and with it came lots of new announcements.

Firstly, the company announced two new additions to the Apple Watch family. The Apple Watch Series 6 was announced with a focus on health and fitness in mind. The new iteration will boast a new sensor that can measure a user's blood oxygen level. The Apple Watch SE is the company's new mid-level option that is more or less identical to the Series 6 but without the option to have the display on even when not in use and the new health sensor.

Apple also announced a new eighth-generation iPad with a significant performance upgrade that starts at $329. Similarly to the Apple Watch roll out, Apple introduced a mid-level option to match with the iPad Air, which features an all-screen design and five different colour options.

Apple took a fitness-minded approach with the new Apple Watch lineup, which was reflected it in its announcement of Fitness+. In a press release, Apple described Fitness+ as "the first fitness experience built for Apple Watch."

Fitness+ will recommend personalized workouts, track metrics, and offer studio workouts and fitness content by a team of "celebrated, charismatic, and passionate trainers."

Perhaps the most sweeping announcement, however, was Apple's introduction of their Apple One service, which bundles Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and iCloud into one subscription service. Apple will be offering a 30 day free trial for curious consumers of all services that the user doesn't already have.

Although the company usually announces a new iPhone model during these annual events, an iPhone announcement was notably missing from today's event.

Watch the event and access Apple's recap here. What are your thoughts on today's announcements?