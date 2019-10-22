Antonio Brown's tenure in Pittsburgh ended months ago, but he is just now getting around to selling his massive, five-bedroom mansion in Western Pennsylvania.

According to TMZ Sports, Brown's home is listed for $2.3 million and it features a number of luxurious amenities, including home theater, gourmet kitchen, gym and a sauna. Furthermore, the property comes equipped with a turf field, a custom basketball court and an incredible two-story tree house that was featured on the tv show "Treehouse Masters."

Scroll to the 36:00 mark in the video embedded below to check out the luxe tree house and backyard sports complex.

Brown has little use for his Pittsburgh estate nowadays, as he has been spending his time in Miami while the NFL season goes on without him. The Pro Bowl receiver has allegedly re-enrolled at Central Michigan University but he's taking those classes online, which has allowed him to continue training in the Miami area, as evidenced by his social media posts.

In one of his most recent IG posts, AB explained, “I know I said I do not need to play I now realize how grateful I am to play this game and do not take it for granted.”