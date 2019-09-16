Antonio Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape by his trainer this past week and it has dominated the storylines surrounding him. Despite having a solid performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Brown has had to deal with these allegations. In a Sports Illustrated article today, Brown was accused of sexual assault by an unnamed second woman who claims the incident happened while she was at his house doing some commissioned artwork.

“He was flirty with me but I paid him no mind because I was there on business, plus, I had already seen him with multiple girls in the short time I was with him,” the woman alleged. “I was about 40% done on the second day, and I’m on my knees painting the bottom, and he walks up to me butt-ass naked, with a hand cloth covering his [penis] and starts having a conversation with me.”

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Brown's attorney issued a statement to TMZ about the allegations and as you can imagine, he is vehemently denying them.

"Antonio Brown has reviewed the sexual misconduct allegations made by an unnamed artist included in a recently published Sports Illustrated article and denies that he ever engaged in such activities," Darren Heitner said. "There will be no further comment at this time."

