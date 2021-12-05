Every NFL season, it seems that there is some sort of controversy surrounding wide receiver Antonio Brown. For his 2021-22 campaign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, AB's drama is related to his COVID vaccination status.

While players in the league are allowed to play without being vaccinated, the NFL requires players to report their status. Brown and Bucs safety receiver Mike Edwards falsely reported that they were vaccinated and presented fake vaccine cards as proof. AB's former personal chef outed him, and the NFL soon launched an investigation.

After the NFL confirmed the rumors, AB was suspended for three games. Afterwards, Antonio claimed he was vaccinated, but said he would use the time off to nurse his ankle which was given him some injury trouble this year.

But, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians might have left a chance for the reigning Super Bowl champs to cut AB because of this transgression. Trusted league insider Ian Rapoport reported that Arians was hesitant to confirm AB and Edward's role with the team after they get off suspension: "Obviously we have two guys suspended. The league did their due diligence and we move on. I will not address those guys for the next three weeks. They'll just be working out and we'll address their future at that time. Other than that, there's really nothing to say."

Teams sign Antonio Brown nowadays knowing he is a high-risk asset due to his off the field antics. So, it could be plausible that they would have no issue removing him from their roster.

As they say, if you play stupid games, you win stupid prizes.

