Just a couple of weeks ago, there was a bombshell report that came out stating how Antonio Brown had purposely deceived the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by getting himself a fake vaccination card. Brown and his lawyer completely denied any wrongdoing here, however, the allegations were enough for the NFL and the NFLPA to launch a full-blown investigation against the wide receiver.

Today, the NFL and NFLPA made a decision on the matter as they decided to suspend AB, as well as his teammate Mike Edwards for three games. Both were found to have used a fake vaccination card, and that is ultimately why they have been suspended. What makes this interesting, is that the NFLPA is completely signing off on the suspension.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

As Adam Schefter reports, Brown is still in the midst of his ankle recovery, however, the suspension is still going to stand for the next three weeks. Brown's lawyer has gotten involved again, noting that he did nothing wrong and that Brown is, indeed, vaccinated. Regardless, they will not fight the suspension and moving forward, AB will have to wait three games before he can even think about returning to the roster.

In the aftermath of the ruling, the Buccaneers put out a statement noting that they completely understand the decision and that they will continue to promote COVID-19 safety.

