Antonio Brown has been known to get into some controversies over the past few years, however, in recent months, he has been on the quieter side of things. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver has been recovering from an injury and it is believed that he will be back soon. Unfortunately for Brown, his return might have to wait, as he is now being accused of faking his vaccination status as a way to skirt all of the NFL's health protocols.

In a report from the Tampa Bay Times, Brown's former chef Steven Ruiz accused the wide receiver of asking him to purchase a fake vaccination card, which was then submitted to the Buccaneers, unbeknownst to them. As Ruiz explains, he was offered $500 for the card although he wasn't able to come through. Instead, Brown reportedly got the card from someone else. Now, Ruiz is exposing the wide receiver as Brown reportedly owes the chef $10,000.

This is a story that is not uncommon, as Aaron Rodgers got caught lying about his vaccination status, a few weeks ago. There are various players who hate the new health protocols, and their reluctance to get the vaccine has ultimately caused them to take drastic measures such as fake vaccination cards.

Interestingly enough, Brown's lawyer is claiming that Brown is, indeed, vaccinated, which certainly goes against what Ruiz is claiming here. While Ruiz did show alleged text messages between himself and Brown's girlfriend, there is still a lot to be discovered here.

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images