Antonio Brown, Young Thug, & Gunna Party In A Bowling Alley For "Get In My Bag" Visual

Antonio Brown, also known as AB, has been having himself a successful go run in the music industry. Earlier this year, AB released an album called Paradigm and it had some pretty impressive features. One such feature came from none other than Young Thug on the track "Get In My Bag." Since the recording of this young, Thug has been in prison on RICO charges, although before he was arrested, he was able to record the music video with Gunna, who is being held in jail over the same RICO case.

AB, Young Thug, and Gunna were able to turn a bowling alley into a club for this music video, and it makes for a compelling visual. The three are getting lit together and it's clear they are all having a great time. It can be said that AB is having the best time of anyone here, especially since this was filmed just months after leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on his own terms.

As for the song, Thug is featured in the first half of the track while AB delivers a verse near the end. He comes through with some braggadocios bars and there is certainly potential for AB to deliver more bangers soon.

