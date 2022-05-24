Young Thug and Gunna will remain behind bars for the foreseeable future. While Thug's attorney is still trying to negotiate bond, a judge flat out denied Gunna's release in court on Monday. The judge alleged that Gunna had a "command" role in the YSL collective and set a trial date for January 9th, 2023. The judge argued that Gunna's release would pose a danger to the witnesses.



Victor Boyko/Getty Images

Journalist Jewel Wicker said prosecutors claimed Gunna is a "documented" gang member who, alongside Young Thug, "direct their troops" to commit violent acts. However, Gunna could file a renewed motion for bond down the line.

Fans have expressed serious concerns for Gunna since his arrest. Much of the evidence in the case that we know of connects Gunna to the alleged criminal activity of YSL through his lyrics and even the Young Stoner Life chain he dons on his neck. Many have felt that the treatment of Gunna is particularly unfair because prosecutors haven't presented concrete evidence to pin the allegations onto him.

"Even if Gunna & YSL beat the case, they'll come out millions of dollars poorer, having endured inhumane treatment, been cut off & alienated from friends & family. Denying bail is all part of the prosecutorial strategy. It's cynical & malicious – a classic technique of the state," journalist Jeff Weiss said.

Gunna is currently charged with a single count of violating the RICO Act. Prosecutors allege that Gunna received stolen property and carried drugs with the intent to distribute them.

We will keep you posted on any more updates surrounding the YSL case.