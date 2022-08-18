The rap game was shocked earlier this year when Georgia officials nabbed Young Thug, Gunna, and 26 other members of YSL on RICO charges. Since then, Thug and Gunna have made numerous attempts to post bond to no avail.



Young Thug will remain in custody following his third bond hearing since his arrest earlier this year. According to TMZ, a judge denied the rapper's motion to be released on bond, once again. The rapper's lawyer, Brian Steel, told the court that Thug would adhere to rigid conditions including 24-hour home confinement. Steel also accused the prosecution of creating a false narrative through Young Thug's song lyrics from 2014. However, a judge denied the request.

The prosecution also alleged that Thug was the "general" of the YSL street gang, which the judge seemingly believed was enough to keep him jailed until the trial begins in Jan. 2023.





Ahead of Thug's third bond hearing, the Fulton County D.A.'s office announces six new felony charges including participation in criminal street gang activity, violation of the Georgia controlled substances act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a machine gun and drug charges, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The original 56-count indictment was increased to 65 counts against 28 people with six of those charges applying directly to Thug.

