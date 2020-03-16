Antonio Brown has been all over the news over the last year thanks to his various antics off the field. As of right now, Brown doesn't have an NFL home although he has been working out every single day to make sure he can get back into the league at some point. Brown continues to be one of the most outspoken personalities and his Instagram account is always a place to be entertained. At times, Brown gets into his reminiscing bag and on Sunday, that's exactly what he did.

This time, Brown decided to give a nice, warm shoutout to none other than Drake. The Canadian artist had Brown in his "God's Plan" video just a couple of years ago. In that video, Brown and Drake helped a few women go on a shopping spree at Saks Fifth.

"1.1 Billion Views Godsplan video grateful @champagnepapi for allowing me the opportunity to make a cameo; most importantly was an honor giving back seeing the ladies be so happy," Brown wrote.

The "God's Plan" video continues to be iconic and Brown's cameo certainly helped make it shine just a little bit more. Once things cool down for Brown, perhaps Drake will let him appear in yet another video.