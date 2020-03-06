Antonio Brown's 2019 was wild, to say the least. From being traded to the Oakland Raiders to being released by the New England Patriots, Brown had a lot going on. The new year didn't bring much luck for AB either as he ultimately surrendered himself to police after an alleged burglary and battery. Now, Brown is at home training for the 2020 NFL season. It appears as though he is getting help from those who care about him and he is doing his best to change his ways moving forward.

Today, Brown took to Instagram where he issued a message to his fans and everyone who has supported him over the last little while. As he explains, he is working hard to become the best person possible and he hopes to be back on the field, sooner rather than later.

"I want my place in history; time to take responsibility and let the boy die so the Men can live! I take fully responsibility to get back on track and leave that brick by the door so other kids can come behind me," Brown wrote. "I want to thank my big bro @djsamsneak and other important people who befriended me and care about my well being."

