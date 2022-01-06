Antonio Brown was officially released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers today. Every single football fan on the planet knew this was coming when you consider how Brown stripped out of all of his equipment and left the field in a rush on Sunday. It was easily one of the most bizarre outbursts in NFL history, and it has a lot of people wondering if Brown will ever play in the NFL again.

The wide receiver claims he was upset because head coach Bruce Arians wasn't allowing him to rest after injuring his ankle. Brown claims Arians told him he was done with the team after refusing to take part in a play, and this is what ultimately set AB off. Arians has since come out and stated his side of things, claiming that Brown wasn't upset about an injury, but rather how many times he was being targeted.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, it is now being revealed that AB had a very specific demand just one week prior to being released. As Bucs GM Jason Licht explains, Brown wanted his $2 million worth of incentives to be guaranteed. Clearly, Brown was requesting this because he knew his injury would keep him from obtaining his money. As Licht explains, however, the team refused to accommodate the wide receiver.

This is yet another footnote in the AB saga, and it will be interesting to see how this all plays out. In the meantime, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates from around the NFL world.