Antonio Brown made quite the exit on Sunday as he rushed out of MetLife Stadium after causing a huge scene on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sideline. The superstar wide receiver took all of his equipment off, threw it in the crowd, and then gestured to Jets fans as they cheered him on. It was quite bizarre and in the end, it led to his release from the Bucs.

Brown has made it clear that he was upset over being forced to play despite suffering from an ankle injury. Today, Bucs head coach Bruce Arians came out and refuted that claim. In the clip below, Arians stated that Brown didn't want to play because he wasn't happy with how little he was being targeted. In fact, Brown apparently had a tantrum in the Bucs locker room at halftime, although that was eventually rectified prior to the third quarter.

Recently, AB took to Twitter and Instagram where he exposed his text messages with coach Arians. As you can see, Arians was well aware of the ankle injury heading into Sunday's game, although he also made it clear that he wanted AB out on the field. From there, Brown also addressed his teammates as he thanked them for their support.

"Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit," he tweeted. "They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates."

