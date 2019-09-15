For the latest update in the Antonio Brown saga, it appears AB is making a stance against his innocence. According to ESPN’s Jeff Darlington, who’s down in Miami ahead of today’s game, AB reportedly declined to sign a $2 million-plus agreement with Britney Taylor to settle a sexual assault allegation made by the wide receiver's former trainer this week.

Brown had a deadline of last Sunday night to sign the settlement agreement before Taylor's attorneys sought to file their civil lawsuit against him. After Brown didn't sign off on the settlement, the suit was filed Tuesday.

It's reported that settlement discussions began as early as April and included two mediations, one of which occurred in May, sources told Darlington. Brown's decision not to sign the settlement reportedly came around the same time that he agreed to a deal with the New England Patriots, which happened earlier this week.

As of now, Brown is set to suit up today for the N.E. Patriots in Miami against the Dolphins. As for Taylor, she's set to meet with the NFL on Monday as part of its investigation into the matter. We'll continue to keep you posted moving forward. Do you think AB is guilty here or this a money grab?

