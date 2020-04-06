Antonio Brown has been one of the biggest newsmakers in the sports world over the last year or so for a plethora of reasons that we don't really need to get into right now. After all, these issues are pretty highly-publicized and if you have paid attention to the sports world over the last 12 months, you would know exactly what I'm talking about. As of right now, Brown is without a team but he has been hard at work to make sure he can get back on the field in 2020.

Today, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Brown has taken yet another step in regards to getting back into the league. The superstar wide receiver has hired a brand new agent in the form of Ed Wasielewski from EMG sports. Wasielewski is a veteran agent who has pulled off numerous deals in his time so it makes sense that Brown would seek his services.

For those who don't remember, Drew Rosenhaus stopped representing Brown a few months ago after the player kept finding himself in numerous compromising positions. Rosenhaus made it seem like he could still work with Brown if he got some help but it looks like the wide receiver opted for a fresh face.

Stay tuned for updates regarding Brown as we will be sure to bring them to you.