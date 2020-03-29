Former wide receiver Antonio Brown dissed current wide receiver Julio Jones, on Instagram, Sunday. Brown says he's the best wide receiver in the game and claims to have the stats to prove it.

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

"I'm the best receiver in the game," AB said. "Tell Julio to look up the stats. I got more touchdowns than Julio Jones in the past five years and I took a year off.

"When you talk to me, talk facts," Brown says on Instagram live.

Brown isn't lying about his stats. The disgraced receiver has 47 touchdown catches since 2015, compared to Jones' 31 touchdown catches. The edge goes to Jones when it comes to yards, however. Jones has 7794 yards, whereas Brown has just 6004 yards.

While a talented player, it's Brown's off the field antics that paint a clearer picture as to why he remains a free agent. He was released by the Pittsburg Steelers, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the New England Patriots, all in one year's time. With Tom Brady signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brown has been linked to the Bucs, but head coach Bruce Arians says that it's not going to happen: "Yea, it’s not gonna happen. There’s no room. It’s just not gonna happen. It’s just not a fit here."

