Antonio Brown's 2020 started off poorly. While he made promises that he would get things back to normal and work his way back into the NFL, he got into numerous altercations with his baby mama, who he is now going to get married to. Perhaps the biggest story to come out of Brown's January was the fact that he was arrested for assaulting a moving truck driver at his house, alongside his trainer. At the time, Brown was charged with felony burglary with battery although according to ESPN, the charges have been updated.

Brown is now being hit with three charges including felony burglary conveyance, misdemeanor battery, and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges. These details are coming straight from the Broward County court.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

What is interesting about the misdemeanor battery charge, in particular, is that it notes how Brown was allegedly striking the driver against his will, in an intentional manner. Of course, none of these charges have been proved in a court of law which means, for now, they are only allegations.

Prosecutors will most likely allow Brown to enter a plea deal which would significantly reduce the penalties he could face if proven guilty.

Stay tuned for updates on the case as we will be sure to bring them to you.

