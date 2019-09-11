The New England Patriots have quite the conundrum on their hands when it comes to Antonio Brown. After numerous bizarre altercations with the Oakland Raiders, Brown was able to get out of his contract and join a team that talent-wise, doesn't really need him. Regardless, Brown is now on the Patriots and will certainly make them one of the most stacked teams in the NFL. All of this could be put on hold though as Brown was recently accused of raping his former trainer.

Earlier today, the NFL announced they would be looking into the allegations and would act accordingly. The Patriots are taking these allegations very seriously as well and today, head coach Bill Belichick was tasked with addressing them. Belichick was fairly diplomatic when it came to the questions he was asked but after a while, he grew fed up with the media. In true Belichick fashion, he ended his press conference early as soon as he realized every question was about AB.

Brown was, in fact, at Patriots practice today and appeared to be sporting the #1 on his jersey. The Patriots will be taking on the Miami Dolphins next Sunday and it remains to be seen if Brown will be active for the match.