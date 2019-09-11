Antonio Brown has been having himself a week and not in a good way. After numerous antics with the Oakland Raiders, he was able to get himself out of his deal and even signed a contract with the New England Patriots. With Brown on the roster, the Patriots would immediately become one of the more unstoppable forces in the league. Before he could even get a chance to play a game in New England, Brown was accused of rape by his former trainer. Brown has already denied the allegations and his agent even made sure to comment on it all.

There is a possibility Brown could be thrown on the league's exempt list which would mean he could no longer play for the team for the time being. In the meantime, Brown is trying to get integrated with his team and was even spotted at Patriots practice today. In the video below, Brown can be seen wearing the number one and doing some stretches on the sideline.

Brown's presence at practice shouldn't be all that surprising as he probably expects to be playing come Sunday. There are no guarantees that he will be suspended so he's better off getting some reps in with his new squad. This situation is bound to get more interesting as the week progresses, especially with the league launching their own investigation which launches Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring them to you.