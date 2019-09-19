Antonio Brown has been one of the biggest names dominating the sports news cycle over the past two weeks and it has been for all of the wrong reasons. It all started with his antics which got him booted out of Oakland and landed him with the New England Patriots. From there, Brown was accused of sexual assault and rape by his former trainer Britney Taylor, who has been questioned by the NFL regarding her allegations.

Despite the allegations, the NFL has been fairly lenient with Brown and it is believed he will be allowed to play against the New York Jets on Sunday. While this may be true, he will now have to do so without his main endorser, Nike, on his side. According to TMZ, a Nike spokesperson confirmed with them today that Brown is no longer a Nike athlete.

Eric Espada/Getty Images

If you've been paying attention to Brown's gear throughout his career, then you would know he's been proudly rocking Nike cleats for a long time. Now, he'll have to go outside of his comfort zone to find himself a new brand willing to give him some new shoes.

This isn't the first endorsement Brown has lost since the allegations. Just a week ago, helmet manufacturer Xenith cut ties with the Patriots superstar.

Stay tuned for more updates regarding Brown as we will be sure to bring them to you.