Antonio Brown has been having an extremely bizarre week even for his standards. After signing with the New England Patriots, Brown was accused of sexual assault by his former trainer Britney Taylor and in a new report from Sports Illustrated, he was accused of even more erratic behavior. Despite all of this, Brown was able to play his first game as a Patriot on Sunday and even picked up a touchdown. This week could prove to be a different story for Brown as according to TMZ, the league met with Taylor on Monday.

The NFL is confirming that a representative was flown out to meet with Taylor and that she was interviewed about her alleged experiences. The interview was so in-depth that it reportedly lasted 10 hours, which is fairly long when you consider the scope of the investigation.

As of right now, the league has yet to reveal any specific details regarding the contents of the meeting. If the league feels as though Brown has done something wrong, they reserve the right to suspend him and put him on the commissioner's exempt list.

As always, keep it locked to HotNewHipHop for all of the latest updates on this situation.