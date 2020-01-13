Antonio Brown Jets Off To New Orleans In "Home From The N.O" Visual

Brown's second single is here.

Antonio Brown has been making waves this offseason and one of his latest endeavors is happening in the world of music. Earlier this month, AB dropped his very first single, "Whole Lotta Money" which just so happened to be produced by his good friend YDtheBest. For his second single, AB gave YDtheBest a chance to showcase his MC skills. Of course, the song we are referring to is "Home From The N.O." Brown has been teasing this track for a while and it's finally here.

Throughout the video, Brown can be heard talking on the phone about a recent real-life opportunity. Brown recently attended a tryout with the New Orleans Saints which had him traveling to NOLA on a moment's notice. The entire song is about his trip to New Orleans and what it was like meeting with head coach Sean Payton. At the end of the video, Brown questions whether the opportunity was real or if it was simply a publicity stunt.

Check out the video above and let us know what you think in the comments, below.