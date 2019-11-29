Antonio Brown has been getting restless in his absence from the game of football. The pro bowl wide receiver has been out of the league since September as the league is currently investigating him for a bevy of allegations. Brown has maintained his innocence throughout this time and is attempting to better his image before being picked up by another team. Of course, Brown is best known for playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers where he was able to conquer numerous records.

During his most recent Instagram post, Brown reflected on his record for most receptions over a six-season span. While an occasion like this would call for a celebratory caption, Brown decided to take a more emotional approach. "All this pain in heart," Brown wrote with a black heart next to the caption.

Based on the tone of the post, it seems like Brown truly misses the game of football and not being able to play has started to weigh on him. When you're one of the best football players in the world, this kind of thing can put pressure on your shoulders so it's not surprising he would say something like this. AB has never been shy to speak his mind and this yet another example of this.

What team would you like to see Brown pick up?