Antonio Brown is having a huge moment right now as he looks to expand his brand past just playing football. After leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers recently, Brown has been entering the music world with open arms as he looks to collaborate with a myriad of artists, including Kanye West, who has been hanging out with Brown quite a bit as of late.

Recently, Brown was interviewed by Complex, where he spoke at length about his time with Kanye. As AB explained, he is actually working on a brand new athletics gear venture with Ye, which is currently called the Donda Sports Brand. Brown seems excited about the venture, and it could be quite lucrative for all parties involved.





“We’re just excited about the Donda sports brand, and making this thing a competitive sports brand to the athletes,” Kanye explained. “I don’t think there’s a lot of fashion lines for athletes, wearing fashionable and comfortable clothes, so with a guy like Kanye West, being able to partner with him and work with him to provide more creative, genius ideas for fashion looks for athletes in general… I’m just grateful for the opportunity here soon, to share what we’ve got with the world. And you guys are hearing it first, we got some exciting things to look forward to this year.”

There is no release timeline for this collection, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you any of the latest updates regarding the Donda Sports Brand. In the meantime, let us know what you think of this venture, in the comments below.

