Antonio Brown is one of the biggest names in the sports world right now and it isn't exactly for all of the best reasons. Of course, the seven-time Pro Bowler recently left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he felt like he was being disrespected by the team's head coach, Bruce Arians. It was a pretty wild moment, as AB took off all of his equipment before chucking it into the crowd and leaving the field in a blaze of glory.

Since walking off the field, many have tried to claim that Brown's mental health is at fault for all that has happened. There has always been conjecture that AB has CTE, although he isn't particularly interested in discussing that. For instance, Brown appeared on the "I Am Athlete" podcast with Brandon Marshall, and during the appearance, Brown made it crystal clear that his mental health is just fine.

Elsa/Getty Images