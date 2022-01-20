Many have theorized that AB's mental health has been in trouble.
Antonio Brown is one of the biggest names in the sports world right now and it isn't exactly for all of the best reasons. Of course, the seven-time Pro Bowler recently left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he felt like he was being disrespected by the team's head coach, Bruce Arians. It was a pretty wild moment, as AB took off all of his equipment before chucking it into the crowd and leaving the field in a blaze of glory.
Since walking off the field, many have tried to claim that Brown's mental health is at fault for all that has happened. There has always been conjecture that AB has CTE, although he isn't particularly interested in discussing that. For instance, Brown appeared on the "I Am Athlete" podcast with Brandon Marshall, and during the appearance, Brown made it crystal clear that his mental health is just fine.
Elsa/Getty Images
"Why every time something happens bad, or how someone reacts, 'Aw, he's crazy, there's something wrong with his mental health,'" Brown said. "There's nothing wrong with my mental health. Someone told me to get the f**k out of here. I'm not passive-aggressive."
Brown says he acted the way he did because he was provoked and that there weren't any outside factors that played a role in the outburst. He was well aware of what he was doing, and he maintains that he doesn't need any help right now.
This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest details and updates.