Antonio Brown is one of the best wide receivers the NFL has ever seen, however, his behavioral issues have certainly caused some issues over the years. The latest issue to be brought to the surface is what transpired just last weekend as the Buccaneers took on the New York Jets. Brown was angry over how the team and head coach Bruce Arians was treating his injury, which ultimately led to an altercation in which he took off all of his gear and stormed off the field.

Brown has since left the Buccaneers after this incident as the team released him just yesterday. It was a pretty wild event, and fans are still reeling from it. Not to mention, Brown himself is still answering for it.

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Today, AB was on the Full Send Podcast where he got to talk about what went down between himself and Arians. At one point, AB got a bit NSFW in his wording, as he said "If you discriminate on my public image and my name, at that point it’s fuck you too professionally." Needless to say, AB is still very upset over what happened, and he doesn't care to keep his feelings under wraps.

His interview on the Full Send Podcast was just uploaded to YouTube, so check that out below as we're sure plenty of Quotables will be emerging from this interview.