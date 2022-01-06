Antonio Brown has been a hot topic of debate these days thanks to his actions last Sunday. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers star ended up taking off all of his equipment before chucking it into the crowd, all before leaving MetLife Stadium in a blaze of glory. It was a pretty ridiculous display for everyone involved, and over the course of the last few days, Brown has received a lot of criticism despite some fans taking his side.

One person who has been a steady stream of criticism is none other than Shannon Sharpe of Undisputed. While Brown has given his side of the story, Sharpe still believes that Brown's actions from Sunday were inexcusable.

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Today, Sharpe and his co-host Skip Bayless discussed Brown's leaked text messages with Bruce Arians, and as you will see in the clip below, this changes nothing for the former Broncos tight end. At the end of the day, Sharpe still thinks Brown needs to be held accountable.

"Let's just say for the sake of argument everything that AB said is true... explain the exit. There is no explanation for why you did what you did," Sharpe said.

As it stands, Brown is now out of a job in the NFL, and he will have to wait until next season to get another one. Either way, it's clear that he and the Bucs were simply no longer a match.