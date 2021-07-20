Anthony Joshua was supposed to fight Tyson Fury this year in a match that would have unified the Heavyweight division. After defeating Deontay Wilder back in 2020, everyone was waiting for this Joshua Vs. Fury fight although it was ultimately put on hold due to a stipulation in Wilder's contract that allowed him to usher in a third fight against Fury. Now, Wilder and Fury are set to fight on October 9th all while Joshua has been waiting to find out who his next opponent would be.

Of course, this fight is extremely important for Joshua as a loss would mean relinquishing his belts for a second time, all while forgoing the unification match that everyone has been waiting for. Luckily for boxing fans everywhere, Joshua's opponent was revealed today.

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

According to reporter Dan Rafael, Joshua will now get to fight against Oleksander Usyk on September 25th. Usyk is currently 18-0 in his career and he has been having an impressive run as of late. While Joshua is the favorite in this fight, Usyk proves to be quite the challenger and it should be interesting to see how Joshua is able to do against a man of Usyk's stature.

While it might not be the fight everyone was waiting for, it's still an interesting one, nonetheless. Let us know who you think is going to come out on top, in the comments section below.

Andrew Couldridge - Pool/Getty Images