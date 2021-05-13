Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are the two heavyweight champions right now and this summer, they will be fighting to unify the division. Whoever wins will be crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, and there will be a rematch soon after. It's going to be a phenomenal event and fans cannot wait to see how it plays out.

In a recent interview with Sky Sports, boxing promoter Eddie Heard claimed that this fight is actually going to take place on August 14th and it will go down in Saudi Arabia. Perhaps the craziest part of all of this is that a stadium is going to be built specifically for the event, which is certainly going to make an impression on fans.

"They want to build a new stadium," Hearn said. "They have indoors options. In August at 11pm it will be about 23 degrees. They want to create something very, very special. Last time they built a stadium for the Andy Ruiz Jr fight in just seven weeks and it held 18,000. "This will be a similar set-up."

