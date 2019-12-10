Over the weekend, Anthony Joshua was able to win back his heavyweight belts against Andy Ruiz. Ruiz defeated Joshua a few months ago in what was one of the biggest boxing upsets of all-time. Many boxing fans were impressed with how technical Joshua was although it made for a pretty boring fight. In a recent interview with TMZ, Deontay Wilder slammed Joshua for his fighting style and insinuated that it was actually quite cowardly.

"He didn't want no engagement," Wilder said. "He was just scared. You got a 6-inch height advantage, you got an 8-inch reach advantage. Why is you running from the smaller guy?"

Wilder went on to say that he would destroy Joshua in a potential fight and that he knows it wouldn't be particularly close. These two have completely different styles and Wilder thinks his punching power will be too much to handle.