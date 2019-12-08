Anthony Joshua showed up to regain his heavyweight world title belts in Saudi Arabia.

Six months after his defeat at the hands of opponent Andy Ruiz Jr., the English boxer took home the win by unanimous decision in the rematch between the two fighters. Per the scorecards, England's Steve Gray scored the match 119-109 while United States representative Glen Feldman and Canadian judge Benoit Russell both scored the match 118-110 all in favor of Joshua.

"Man, the first time was so nice -- I had to do it twice," Joshua said post-match via ESPN. "A man like me don't make no excuses, my boy [heavyweight contender] Dereck Chisora said I could do this if I am ready to die. And look, this is about boxing. I am used to knocking guys out.

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

He added: "Last time, I hurt the man and I got caught coming in. I gave that man his credit. There were no excuses. I respect Andy and his family and his trainers so much. I just wanted to put on a great boxing master class and also show the sweet science of this lovely sport. It's about hitting and not getting hit."

You'll recall that June 1st marked the date of the huge upset win that Ruiz received over Joshua after knocking down the champion twice in the seventh round in Madison Square Garden. Since then, Ruiz's weight ballooned from 268 to 283.7 pounds ahead of this weekend's matchup while Joshua hit the gym, specifically focusing on his technique, reportedly per the advice of former heavyweight champ Wladimir Klitschko.



"It was his night," Ruiz said. "I don't think I prepared as good as I should have. I gained too much weight but I don't want to give no excuses. He won, he boxed me around but if we do the third, best believe I will come in the best shape of my life."