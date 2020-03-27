Anthony Davis is one of the best players on the Los Angeles Lakers and before the league suspended its operations due to the Coronavirus, he was having one of his best seasons. Now, Davis is sitting on his couch at home, waiting for the call that the league will resume. Unfortunately, this won't happen for quite some time. Recently, Davis was asked about the Coronavirus and his thoughts on the pandemic.

In an interview with Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times, Davis noted that he is pretty scared about everything that is going and that for now, he is just trying to keep himself informed. There are over 100k cases in the United States right now and people are being infected at an alarming rate.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for First Entertainment

Per Davis:

“I just saw yesterday the United States became number one in cases. It’s kind of just getting out of hand. I’m trying to stay as safe as possible, doing what our team doctors told us and just trying to have a good spirit about everything and tell the people I can reach out to, to stay safe. Obviously it’s a tragedy and devastating. There’s a sadness of what’s going on with our players around the league, our players families and everyone around the world. When a lot of people are going through it and able to share their stories and share the severity of the situation it helps everyone out. It opens people’s eyes … a lot of people aren’t too informed about it.”

Moving forward, Davis and his teammates will be looking to keep themselves and their families safe. If they practice social distancing, along with everyone else, this pandemic could end sooner rather than later.

