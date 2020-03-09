Anthony Davis and LeBron James have turned the Los Angeles Lakers into title contenders this season and if the regular season were to end right now, they would finish first in the Western Conference. They have been nothing short of dominant and after the weekend they just had, some people think they can actually win the NBA title. LeBron was a monster as he dismantled the league-leading Milwaukee Bucks while also defeating the Kawhi Leonard-led Los Angeles Clippers.

After yesterday's game, there was a serious debate on social media about whether or not LeBron deserves to be the NBA MVP. AD was very adamant while speaking about this topic and offered a full array of thoughts after the game. As you can see, Davis isn't feeling all of the LeBron detractors out there.

"They need to watch the last two games. I mean, what he’s been able to do: taking on matchups defensively, leading the pack offensively, making the right plays, you don’t see that from a guy who is 17 years in the league," Davis said.

With a record of 49-13, Davis has every right to feel this way. LeBron continues to dominate the league at 35 years old, which is no easy task. At this point, LeBron could very well play at an elite level until he's 40.