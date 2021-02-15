Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers scared fans yesterday as he went down with what appeared to be an Achilles injury in a game against the Denver Nuggets. Davis was completely pulled from the game and didn't come back, as the team was looking to take every precaution necessary. Davis has been dealing with an Achilles injury over the past few weeks, and his return to action on Sunday only made things worse.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Davis received an MRI this morning and it ended up showing a strain in his calf, as well as swelling in his Achilles. These injuries will keep Davis out of the lineup until mid-March, although the Lakers could keep him out for longer if they feel the need to.

For now, the Lakers and Davis have agreed to a more conservative approach here, as they don't want Davis to get hurt worse before the playoffs. AD is integral to this team's success, and they can't afford to lose him, otherwise, their championship hopes will be dashed.

Now, LeBron James will have to carry the weight of the team on his back, as AD seeks to get better. This is a season unlike any other, and it's important to give your players the best chance at getting healthy possible. At this point, the Lakers seem committed to doing just that.

