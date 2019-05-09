calf strain
- SportsLakers Deliver Injury Update On Anthony DavisAnthony Davis' calf problems continue to keep him out of the Lakers lineup.ByAlexander Cole3.7K Views
- SportsAnthony Davis' Injury Status Updated Following Achilles AggravationAnthony Davis won't be back until after the All-Star game.ByAlexander Cole706 Views
- SportsKevin Durant Finally Practices With Team, Extending Hope For "Angst-Ridden" WarriorsSteve Kerr is even "more hopeful" of Kevin Durant's return before the NBA Finals come to an end.ByDevin Ch10.2K Views
- SportsGolden State Warriors Defeat Houston Rockets In Stunning Upset Sans Kevin DurantCurry struggled through the first half.ByErika Marie9.5K Views
- SportsSteve Kerr Confident Kevin Durant Will Be Back For Conference FinalsDurant will miss the rest of the second-round.ByAlexander Cole988 Views
- SportsKevin Durant Suffers Right Calf Strain, Will Undergo MRIMany thought Durant's injury was an Achilles issue. ByAlexander Cole3.4K Views