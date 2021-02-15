Anthony Davis and LeBron James have been one of the best duos in the NBA over the past two years, and when one of them is injured, the other needs to pick up all of the slack. Recently, AD has been dealing with an Achilles injury, and LeBron has completely taken over the Lakers. On Sunday, however, LeBron got some help back as AD was back in the lineup.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Davis reaggravated his Achilles against the Nuggets, as he was being defended by Nikola Jokic. While the injury doesn't seem to be major, many are worried that this could derail Davis' season. After the game, LeBron was asked about the injury, to which he noted he was certainly concerned.

"Just overall safety and health of him," James said per ESPN. "That's my only concern watching him shuffle off the floor and get back into the locker room. We were playing some great basketball up until then."

Today, Davis will receive an MRI on his Achilles, and by all accounts, it is only expected to be a minor strain. The results should be back shortly, so keep it locked to HNHH as we will be sure to bring you the latest information.

Harry How/Getty Images

