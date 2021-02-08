Coming into this season, many fans expected the Los Angeles Lakers to be sluggish as they only had 70 days off in between winning the NBA championship and the start of the 2021 season. Anthony Davis has been particularly slow to begin the year, and it's become obvious that he has been dealing with lingering injuries that piled up during last year's playoff run.

In a new report from ESPN report Dave McMenamin, Davis has actually been dealing with a light Achilles injury. While the tendon isn't torn or ruptured, he has felt some tightness in the area. He has also dealt with quad soreness and at this point, AD is expected to miss Monday's Lakers game. Regardless, Davis doesn't believe his lack of offense is anything to worry about.

"A lot of people talk about my offense, and how this year has been a slow start and everything offensively, but I'm a two-way player," Davis said. "I don't rely on offense for me to have a great season. I'm doing everything I can on the defensive end. ... When you're a two-way player, you don't have to rely on one aspect of the game with just scoring. I can help my team win on the defensive end and make shots when I need to."

This is concerning news for the Los Angeles Lakers, although with some rest, Davis should be able to overcome these injuries. He is a key part of the Lakers' success and at this point, there is no reason to strain his injuries more, especially during the early stages of the season.

