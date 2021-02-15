Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers reaggravated an Achilles injury last night while playing against the Denver Nuggets. Davis had been dealing with this injury for quite some time now, although it seemed as though he was ready to go on Sunday. In the end, this turned out not to be the case, and as a result, Davis left the game early, leading to a Lakers loss.

Now, Davis will have to undergo an MRI to figure out the extent of the damage, albeit, doctors believe it is not ruptured or torn, and that Davis will be able to return soon. This didn't stop ESPN's Stephen A. Smith from overreacting this morning as he took to First Take, claiming that the Lakers have no chance now and that the Brooklyn Nets will win the title.

"My first reaction after hearing about Anthony Davis aggravating his right Achilles is that the Brooklyn Nets are going to win the NBA championship," Smith said.

This is a little rich coming from Smith when you realize that about two weeks ago, he was saying that the Nets didn't have what it takes this season and their defense was putting them in a lot of trouble. Now, Smith has done a 180, and it's all because Davis might be gone for up to a month or two.

In the meantime, Davis' MRI results have yet to be revealed, so stay tuned for updates as we will be sure to bring those to you.

