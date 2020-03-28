NBA players are currently in the midst of the most bizarre crisis they have ever been a part of. The league has completely shut down and it has nothing to do with a lockout or CBA disagreement. Instead, it has to do with the fact that the Coronavirus is ravaging its way throughout North America and the league needed to take action.

Prior to the break, the Los Angeles Lakers were first in the Western Conference and Anthony Davis was having himself a wonderful year. Now, the Lakers star is speaking out about COVID-19 and what his teammates are doing now that they can't play or practice together. As you're about to read, everyone is very bored.

Harry How/Getty Images

“We’re sending each other highlight tapes because we miss the game,” Davis said according to Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times.“Guys are finding a way to work out safely because you know the season isn’t over. We want to make sure we pick up where we left off. We were in a great place.”

The Lakers are considered championship contenders and if the league ends up canceling the season, many will feel as though the Lakers were robbed. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see how all of the different scenarios end up playing out.

